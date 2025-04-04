Oyebanji frees 31 inmates from Ekiti prisons

As part of measures to decongest correctional centres across Ekiti, the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has freed no fewer than 31 inmates from prisons after meeting the standards for state pardon.

The 31 beneficiaries of the governor’s pardon were selected from the 453 inmates that applied for prerogative of mercy, as stipulated by law in the country.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dayo Apata, who made this known to newsmen in Ado Ekiti yesterday, explained that the governor’s action was in compliance with Section 212 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Commissioner for Justice noted that they were pardoned after receiving numerous applications from inmates on death row and others serving various terms of imprisonment from Ekiti in the Nigeria correctional Services in some parts of the Country and ratified by the committee put in place by the State Government.

According to him, two were granted full pardon, five on death row commuted to life imprisonment, another two on death roll commuted to terms imprisonment, four on life imprisonment committed to 5years and 10 years term imprisonment accordingly, while eighteen who have less than six months out of their imprisonment terms are to be released immediately.

“By the virtue of section 212 of the 1999 constitution (as amended), the Governor may grant any person convicted of any offence created by law of a State a pardon, either free or subject to lawful conditions”

On his own, the Comptroller, Ado Ekiti Correctional Centre, Emmanuel Olorunshagba explained that the step taken by Governor Biodun Oyebanji would further decongest Ado-Ekiti Correctional Centre which currently has a total of 787 inmates as against the approved capacity of the Correctional Center which is around 347