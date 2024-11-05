Oyebanji appoints Justice Ogunmoye as Ekiti acting Chief Judge

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has appointed Justice Lekan Ogunmoye as Acting Chief Judge of the State.

This is in furtherance of the powers conferred on the Governor by Section 271 (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The appointment of Hon Justice Ogunmoye takes effect from November 5, 2024.

He replaces the former Chief Judge, Hon Justice John Oyewole Adeyeye, who passed on November 4, 2024.

Born on November 6, 1963, Hon. Justice Ogunmoye was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987, and was appointed a judge on April 1, 2010.

Governor Oyebanji wishes the new Acting Chief Judge a successful tenure.