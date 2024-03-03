Owokoniran’s life was cut short at his prime- Tinubu

The first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has led thousands of All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Lagos State to mourn the sudden death of her former aide, Abdulraheem Owokoniran, describing the deceased as a young man whose life was cut short at its prime.

Tinubu said that Owokoniran’s demise remain a shock to her considering the deceased dedication and commitment to masses welfare especially residents of his Constituency in Lagos State.

She stated this yesterday through a short statement released on her official social media handle minutes after report on Owokoniran’s death filtered in from United Kingdom (UK).

The first lady, meanwhile, commiserated with Owokoniran’s family and members of the Lagos chapter of APC especially Surulere Local Government.

The deceased, who also served as aide to President Bola Tinubu before his appointment by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as Senior Special Assistant on Works and Infrastructure, was pronounced dead by medical experts in UK.

According to her statement, It was shocking to receive the news of the demise of Abdulraheem Owokoniran.

“Raheem was a dedicated and committed young man whose life was cut short in his prime.

I pray God Almighty comfort his wife, children, entire family, friends, and the political community in Surulere, and Lagos State in general.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest. May his gentle soul rest in peace”.