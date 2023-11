Owokoniran sets Surulere Rep. campaign pace, mobilises across constituency

Leading aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives ticket in Surulere federal constituency 1, Abdul Raheem Owokoniran, has officially intimated party leaders at various levels on his great plans for the constituency.

All through, his interactions across Surulere and other areas were heralded as a great homecoming for a dear son in the state, with very strong prospects ahead of the party’s primary.

Abdul Raheem, a former Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Works, during his meeting with APC leaders as well as, party executives, promised quality representation, enhanced party cohesion, and a range of developmental initiatives for Surulere federal constituency 1.

The aspirant’s series of fruitful meetings with Surulere party leaders, party executives, and all ward chairmen makes some members wonder why were there claims within APC that the party had anointed a particular aspirant ahead primary.

Their effusive warmth and joyful welcome received by Abdul Raheem gave credence to the declaration of the Chairman of Lagos State APC, Cornelius Ojelabi, a few weeks ago, that the race for the party's House of Representatives ticket in Surulere has been thrown open.

Responding to very enthusiastic responses from APC party chieftains and other constituents in Surulere and other parts of the state, Abdul Raheem emphasized his unyielding commitment to populist representation and the development of Surulere Constituency 1, adding that all citizens should remain assured of his plans to sustain Federal Government attention for Surulere’s growth and developments.

Joined by a crowd of enthusiastic APC members and supporters who acknowledge his longstanding efforts and personal sacrifice to the progressive cause and APC’s growth, the leading aspirant’s arrival at Oluremi Tinubu Hall in Surulere for a closed-door meeting with party leaders last Wednesday was virtually turned into a festive atmosphere, demonstrating their massive support for his aspiration.

In the very convivial atmosphere that had become the norm between Abdul Raheem, the leaders, Party Executives, ward chairmen, and throngs of supporters at every stop across Surulere, the APC leaders have continued to commend his populist disposition, political experience, and understanding of the party's structure.

According to a source, who witnessed his interactions with APC leaders and party executives at the Oluremi Tinubu Hall in Surulere, the aspirant’s long track record as a progressive, his knowledgeable understanding of party dynamics, and his emphasis on providing quality representation and delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Surulere elicits very positive responses.

Clarifying issues before the party leaders, Abdul Raheem noted that the APC National Secretariat is following time-honoured norms by waiting for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable before it can begin to sell nomination forms and announce a date for the APC Surulere House of Reps primary.

The campaign continued at the party secretariat, where the aspirant and his supporters were warmly received by members of the Surulere APC Local Government Area (LGA) executive council led by its Chairman, Sheriff Balogun.

A party source noted that the meeting served as an opportunity for Balogun to dispel rumours alleging that executive members endorsed or printed souvenirs for a particular candidate, emphasizing that the contest remains open to all members until the party’s primary when the preferred flag bearer will be chosen.

“Our chairman confirmed that the party has received letters of intention from at least four members, and the APC is eager to see more members express their interest in contesting for the party’s House of Representatives ticket”.

The camaraderie between Abdul Raheem and the leaders, Party Executives, and ward chairmen was a sight to behold as it was remarkable to see that he’s really loved and respected in all the forums he featured in Surulere during this campaign trail thus far.

