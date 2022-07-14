Owo church attacks death toll hit 41 after Akeredolu okays amended Amotekun law

Another victim of the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State attack has been pronounced dead by medical experts, increasing the death toll after the terrorist invasion of the worship centre to 41.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has signed into law the first amendment to the state’s Security Network Agency Law, to boost their efficiency in crime prevention across the state.

While assenting to the bill, Akeredolu noted that the new amendment became imperative in light of the heightened insecurity across the state and that it will enhance the security architecture of the State and help the Amotekun Corps to perform better.

Addressing newsmen at the State Executive Chamber after the governor assented to the bill passed by the State’s House of Assembly yesterday, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, regretted that one more death has been recorded as a result of the June 5 terror attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

She noted that the new development has increased the number of fatalities recorded during the gunmen attack has increased to 41 dead while 17 persons were still hospitalised.

While commiserating with the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of those still in the hospital, the Commissioner restarted the commitment of the State Government to having a memorial site built in honour of all the victims.

Also at the briefing, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Adetunji Adeleye, appreciated the governor for assenting to the amendment made to the law which established the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun.

Adeleye assured that the development would scale up the operational capacities of the state security outfit, to prevent and confront any threat that could truncate peace and harmony across the state.

He used the occasion to announce the procurement of newly acquired operational vehicles to be distributed to all security operatives in the state including the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army, Directorate of State Security and Amotekun Corps to fortify the performances of security agencies in the state.

