Over two million Nigerians displaced by insurgency, others

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk, has disclosed that over two million Nigerians have been displaced from their ancestral home and currently seeking refuge in other places across the country.

She explained that their displacement was not unconnected to activities of insurgents and bandits, among other clashes across the country, particularly the nation’s Northeastern region.

Farouk said that many homes and communities across the region have been deserted as a result of terrorist activities in the Northeast, Northwest, and other parts of the country.

Briefing State House Correspondents on Thursday after leading a delegation to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja said that though the displaced person figure was disturbing, the apex government was working on modalities to ensure their resettlement.

According to her, the apex government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs had been doing its part with as much as resources at its disposal would permit to ensure the government caters to the needs of all internally displaced persons (IDP) in different parts of the country.

“As of today, we have over two million displaced persons in the country. Ranging from those displaced by insurgency, armed banditry, communal clashes, and so on and so forth.

“The mandate of the ministry is to provide effective communication of national and international humanitarian interventions, ensure strategic disaster education and response as well as to formulate and implement policies and programs geared towards social protection and inclusion of our citizens.

“So, the ministry is doing its best to see that people who are displaced in this country are given the necessary support by way of supporting their livelihoods, rebuild their homes in areas of disasters and settling those who have fled their places seeking for refuge, provided their communities are safe for them to return. This is what we are working and we hope to achieve the desired result”, she said.

Furthermore, she hinted that she had led the delegation on a thank-you visit to Buhari for prioritizing Nigerians living with disabilities and special needs.

“Today is a critical day for us and the disability community. We are here on a thank-you visit to Mr. President. First, for his support on the issues of persons with disabilities in this country. You may recall that in January 2019, Mr. President assented to the bill on the prohibition and discrimination against persons with disabilities in this country. That was the first milestone. Mr. President also graciously appointed the chairman, board members, and the executive secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

“So, this is a visit to demonstrate our appreciation and our commitment to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. That was followed by the fulfillment of Mr. President’s campaign promise to the disabilities community, where he promised to sign the disabilities Act when he comes on board,” she said.