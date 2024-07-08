Over four traders die after trees fall in Edo market

Over four traders have been pronounced dead by medical experts after trees fell inside Jattu market in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Aside from the deceased, many traders also sustained varying degrees of injuries when the trees suddenly fell during a downpour recorded across the state.

It was learnt that the traders converged under the trees for shelter after the rain started, and minutes after, the trees suddenly fell, crushing them to death.

The council chairman, Marvellous Zibiri, who disclosed that at least four casualties were recorded from the scene on Monday, described the incident as tragic and sympathised with families who lost their loved ones at the market.

Zibiri said: “At about 8:am and 9:am, I got a call from my Vice Chairman and the Supervisory Council for Environment about the incident that happened at the Jattu market.

“During the rainfall, four trees in the market fell simultaneously while people took cover under the trees thereby killing four people and many injured.

“So far, we have been able to recover four people’s bodies and we have taken them to the mortuary while those who sustain injuries are at the hospital responsible for treatment,” he added.

Zibiri added that a rescue operation is still ongoing at the scene as the trees are being sawn down in pieces to confirm if there are other bodies under the trees.