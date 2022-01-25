Over four million Nigerians benefit from FG’s N150bn scheme – Osinbajo

The Vice President President, Yemi Osinbajo, has diclosed that no fewer than four million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises have been direct beneficiaries of the over N150 billion intervention deployed by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in the past five years.

He said that beyond providing interest-free microcredit loans to petty traders, the various social intervention schemes of the Buhari administration have made significant impact in the lives of millions of ordinary Nigerians.

Also, Osinbajo said that in furtherance of its determination to boost economic growth, the administration has also ramped up its support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector, which accounts for close to 50% of Nigeria’s GDP and 76% of the country’s labour force.

The vice president stated these yesterday while delivering his keynote address at the Bank of Industry (BOI) Aid for Productivity report launch, which chronicled the development, impact, and future of the BOI’s Growth Platform, which is the human and technology infrastructure used to drive multiple large-scale intervention programmes for micro, small and medium enterprises.

Speaking at the event, Osinbajo noted that the success of the BOI Growth platform was the story of “the Nigerian can-do spirit and the entrepreneurial DNA we carry.”

“This is a shining case study of what President Muhammadu Buhari strongly believes: that Nigerians will solve Nigeria’s problems. This is an example of what we can achieve when we unleash the best of our people – especially our young – on the toughest of our challenges, and give them the free-hand to deliver results,” he added.

The BOI Growth Platform includes interventions schemes such as the renowned Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) loans (MarketMoni, FarmerMoni and TraderMoni) – regarded as Africa’s largest fully-digitized micro-credit scheme, the MSME Survival Fund under the Economic Sustanaibility Plan (ESP), the North-East Rehabilitation Fund, the recently launched World Bank $750million NG-CARES programme, and state-based interventions, among others.

According to him, this demographic was far too important to ignore. We had to start solving for them, especially having been left far behind historically, a reason that led to the implementation of intervention schemes through the BOI’s Growth Platform for MSMEs.

“What might also not be obvious is the sheer scale of impact that has been achieved with these programmes, as over four million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises have been direct beneficiaries of the over N150billion deployed in the past five years,” the VP said.

He added that, “57% of these MSMEs are owned by Nigerians below 35 years of age, and close to 60% of the beneficiaries are women. What is even less glaring is that the team of Nigerian professionals behind this work is largely young, with an average age of 28 years old.”

Highlighting the transparency and impact of these microcredit schemes, particularly the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP loans – MarketMoni, FarmerMoni and TraderMoni) under the SIPs, Osinbajo the TraderMoni scheme had made huge positive impact nationwide including enhancing the small businesses of beneficiaries, improving their families and contributing to the informal economy.

“This is perhaps for me one of the most satisfying things about the way our social intervention schemes are deployed. That there is a platform that can process applications from potential beneficiaries, pay out credits or other benefits, maintain auditable records seamlessly. It is those people and infrastructure that make this happen that we are celebrating today,” he noted.

In his remarks, the BOI Managing Director, Olukayode Pitan, restated the impact of its programmes, noting how programmes such as GEEP have won several local and international awards, including the award at the 2019 African Bankers’ Awards as the most impactful Financial Inclusion program in Africa

The event also featured closing remarks by representatives of BOI partners: including Mr. Ahmed Rostom, Senior Financial Sector Specialist, World Bank; and the country director, Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, Dr Jeremie Zoungrana

