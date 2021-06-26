Over five bandits die after attacking military teams in Zamfara

Atleast five bandits were reported to have been killed and scores of others suffering gunshot wounds during separate attacks on patrol teams from the 8 Division Nigerian Army (NA) in Zamfara State.

Some of the weapons and items lost during the separate attacks were two riffles, a large cache of ammunition, and two motorcycles as well as three mobile phones from the routed criminals.

The bandits were reported to have launched the first attack on a patrol team along with Mayanchi-Dogo Karfe and Fagantama villages in Talata Marafa Local Government and another attack around Bingi village in Bungudu council area of Zamfara state.

As gathered, the criminals were said to have abandoned the arms and other valuables after the military responded with more superior firepower during the attack that lasted for several minutes across the state.

Following the response, it was learnt that the bandits after sustaining severe gunshot wounds during the gun duel withdrew and abandoned their weapons as well as other items in other to flee from the scene.

Confirming the gun duel between both parties, Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, said that the number of bandits killed was more than five.

Nwachukwu, who noted that the bandits withdrew in disarray having sustained severe gunshot wounds, assured Nigerians that the troops would not relent until the entire country is safe as before.

The statement reads: “While appreciating the combat resilience and renewed vigor of the troops, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya urged them to sustain the aggressive posture in order to defeat all criminal elements operating in the North West and other parts of the country. He urged communities in the North West to support the troops with useful information at all times to enhance anti-banditry operations”.

