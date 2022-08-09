Over 9,000 musicians submit entries for 2022 AFRIMA award

No fewer than 9,076 musicians have submitted their entries for possible nominations at the 2022 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) ceremony.

The number of musicians up for nomination is said to be its the highest number of entries received by the awards body, since its inception in 2014.

The Communications Manager, AFRIMA, Chinonso Ihekire disclosed that the figure, which was garnered from entertainers across all five African regions, Europe and North America, represented a 2.2 percentage increase from the 8,880 entries recorded in the 2021 edition.

He noted that the entries submission began on May 30 and closed by midnight on August 5.

Ihekire, through a statement released yesterday said that from the array, Eastern African region led the trail with 2,890 entries, representing 31.8 per cent; while West African region followed closely with 2,863 entries, representing 31.5 per cent; and Southern African region joined in the race with 1,659 entries, representing 18.2 per cent.

“AFRIMA in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC) is pleased to announce a total of 9,076 entries received for possible nominations at the 2022 edition of the awards ceremony.

“This is the highest number of entries received by the awards body, since its inception in 2014,”

“Central Africa comes fourth with 941 entries, representing 10.3 per cent; complementing the 373 entries from Northern African entertainers who represented 3.8 per cent, while the remaining 349 entries from the diaspora represented 4.1 per cent of all total submissions,” he said.

According to him, in line with the AFRIMA 2022 calendar, a 13-member jury is expected to arrive Lagos on August 11, for an eight-day adjudication process that will select the nominees across all existing categories.

He said that the jury was composed of seasoned experts across all five regions in the African music industry, as well as the diaspora, specifically North America and Europe.

The spokeperson further noted that a world media announcement of the nominees would take place on Aug. 22 to publicly unveil the nominees.

