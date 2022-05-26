Over 870 families receive cash gift as humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan

As environmental disaster spikes in Afghanistan, authorities have assisted a total of 876 families with cash gifts in two provinces in the country as a way of catering for citizens’ welfare.

The two provinces that benefited from cash gifts include Khakriz district in southern Kandahar province, where 310 conflict and drought-affected families received 28,000 afghanis (about 320 U.S. dollars), and western Herat province, in which 8,000 afghanis (about 90 U.S. dollars) were distributed to 566 destitute families.

The office of the state minister for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs disclosed that the provincial disaster management officials were assisted by two international humanitarian agencies in the provisions made to beneficiaries. They said that the families were identified by surveys jointly conducted by the provincial officials and members of the aid agencies.

The office noted that more humanitarian assistance would be provided to needy families in far-flung provinces in the coming days or weeks.

