Over 80 Turkish soldiers under detention over 2016 failed coup

No fewer than 82 military personnel have been placed under detention by the Turkish Government in connection with their alleged involvement in the 2016 failed coup.

As gathered, their arrest and subsequent detention on Tuesday was in line with renewed operation targeting supporters of the Muslim preacher, Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara claimed was behind the failed coup.

It was learnt that the operations targeting the network of U.S.-based Gulen have continued under a four-year-long crackdown since the attempted coup in July 2016.

Meanwhile, Gulen has denied involvement in the putsch attempt, in which some 250 people were killed.

The detentions, it was learnt, were ordered by the chief prosecutor in the western coastal province of Izmir, and that steps were being taken to sack 848 military personnel, including high ranking officers, over links to the network.

Tuesday’s operation was said to have spread over 39 provinces and that 63 people have already been detained. Of the suspects, 70 were on active duty.

Since the coup attempt, about 80,000 people have been held pending trial and some 150,000 civil servants, military personnel and others have been sacked or suspended. More than 20,000 people had been expelled from the Turkish military alone.

Last week, a Turkish court sentenced leaders of the attempted coup to life in jail, convicting hundreds of army officers, pilots and civilians over the failed bid to topple President Tayyip Erdogan.