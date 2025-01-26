Over 80 soldiers, Boko Harams die during clashes in Yobe

A senior Army officer, Lt. Col. T.E Alari, and 21 other soldiers have been confirmed dead as well as 20 others sustained varying degrees of gunshots wounds during clashes between the military and members of the Boko Haram group in Yobe State.

Meanwhile, on the part of the terrorist group, over 60 gunmen

3 notorious commanders identified as Talha, the ISWAP women leader, Mallam Umar the RPG trainer and Abu Yazeed the ISWAP Brigade Commander in the Timbuktu Triangle were killed during the face-off with the Army in the state.

Despite the casualties suffered by the military, the aggrieved soldiers recovered 14 AK 47 rifles, 6 RPG tubes, 18 motorcycles and 24 AK 47 magazines from the terrorists.

MORE DETAILS SOON