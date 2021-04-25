Over 700,000 Lagosians test malaria positive annually

Despite acclaimed low burden of malaria in Lagos State, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has said that no fewer than 700,000 persons are diagnosed with the disease annually across Lagos.

He added that aside from 700,000 Lagosians that tested positive, the diseases account for 70 per cent of outpatient in public health facilities alone, a development he said was out of place.

The commissioner noted that with the staggering statistics, it has become imperative for relevant stakeholders and residents to stand up and take action against malaria.

Details shortly…