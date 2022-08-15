Over 7, 000 illegal private schools operating across Plateau

The Plateau state chapter of the Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria (APSON) has disclosed that over 7,000 illegal private schools were currently operating in the state.

The school owners described the situation as worrisome and that such development was bad for the growth of education in the state.

The Chairman of the association in the state, Solomon Musa described the recent withdrawal of operational licenses of all private schools in the state and the ongoing revalidation exercise, as a step in the right direction.

He explained that such move would curtail the proliferation of private schools in the state, hence ensure quality service delivery to the people.

”As I speak to you, we have 7,000 illegal private schools operating in Plateau; I’m telling you this on my authority as the chairman of APSON in Plateau. These schools did not obtain any operational approval from government and yet they have been operating.

”Yes, we are complementing government’s efforts but this is a sad development for the education sector of the state

”And because we don’t deal with anything illegal, owners of these illegal schools are not members of APSON,” he said.

According to him, to make things right, government decided to withdraw all approvals giving to private schools owners and that they are to come for revalidation after which they would be issued with a license to operate in the state.

He said that as an association, they are supporting government 100 per cent because anything that has to do with education has to be done rightly

Musa, through a statement released on Monday and made available to newsmen further advised members of the association to key into the state government’s policy and avail themselves for the ongoing revalidation exercise

