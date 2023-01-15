Over 60,000 ad-hoc staff to supervise 2023 election across Lagos

As the date for 2023 election draws closer, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that over 60,000 ad-hoc staff would be deployed across Lagos State for conducts of the poll.
It added that the 60,000 ad-hoc staff would supervise the over seven million Lagosians that would be casting their votes during upcoming election in the state.
Daramola noted that over 4,000 polling booths have been added to existing voting locations, so as to reduce stress often encountered by residents of Lagos.
Earlier, the convener, Nze-Jumbo stated that many Lagosians were yet to participate in any election since INEC introduced Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and there was a need for them to have a better understanding of the new device.
He said: “This is a voters’ sensitisation programme aimed at educating people on what to do on election day. Instead of just using the media, we thought of having a practical event.
“This event is beyond political party affiliation. It is an open event aimed at sensitising and educating the populace about the electoral process. This is part of our contributions to the democratic process”
