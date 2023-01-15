Over 60,000 ad-hoc staff to supervise 2023 election across Lagos

As the date for 2023 election draws closer, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that over 60,000 ad-hoc staff would be deployed across Lagos State for conducts of the poll.

It added that the 60,000 ad-hoc staff would supervise the over seven million Lagosians that would be casting their votes during upcoming election in the state.

The Head, electoral operations, INEC, Felix Daramola, disclosed the figures during a voters’ sensitisation and education forum tagged “know your rights, vote right”, organised by President, TeamNigeria4Change, Bestman Nze-Jumbo, in Ikeja.

Daramola noted that over 4,000 polling booths have been added to existing voting locations, so as to reduce stress often encountered by residents of Lagos.

He said: “Our BVAS machines are ready and good to go. It is seamless, it was used in Osun and Ekiti, and it recorded high success.

“The 2023 general election will be peaceful in Lagos, and the country at large. Lagos is ready. We need close to 60,000 personnel in Lagos for the electoral exercise. We’ve started the process of recruiting Adhoc staff”.

Earlier, the convener, Nze-Jumbo stated that many Lagosians were yet to participate in any election since INEC introduced Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and there was a need for them to have a better understanding of the new device.

He noted that the goal of the group was to ensure that everyone vote right without experiencing any hitches during the electoral exercise in the state.

While appealing to the participants to replicate the knowledge acquired from the forum, by educating others in their respective communities, the convener stated that new measures introduced by INEC have made the voting process easier.



He said: "This is a voters' sensitisation programme aimed at educating people on what to do on election day. Instead of just using the media, we thought of having a practical event. "This event is beyond political party affiliation. It is an open event aimed at sensitising and educating the populace about the electoral process. This is part of our contributions to the democratic process"

