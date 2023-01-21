Over 60 people die after contacting cholera in Cross River

Over 60 people were reported to have died and over 200 others hospitalised after contracting cholera in Obubura community, Cross River State.

It was gathered that the outbreak occurred following the community’s dependence on a river as the only source of water for cooking, bathing, washing, drinking, and defecation.

The residents, meanwhile, were appealing to the state government to come to their aid urgently and help address the outbreak that had crippled activities within the community.

The community’s traditional ruler, Ohorodo I of Okum Kingdom, Ovan Robert, who frowned on the epidemic, called on the government to intercede by providing them with potable drinking water to avoid another outbreak.

The major sources of income in Obubura, one of the 18 local government areas (LGAs) in the state, are fishing and selling sand from the river for survival.

The state government visited the community to sensitise the people on the importance of maintaining proper hygiene and advised that they visit the healthcare facilities whenever the residents notice any health challenge.

The Commissioner for health, Dr. Janet Ekpenyong, promised to ensure that adequate potable water will be provided by the government as a replacement for the river source.

Sensitisation exercise will reportedly be embarked upon by health personnel across the community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

