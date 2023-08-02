Over 50,000 Lagos drivers withdraw from protest against subsidy removal

Over 50,000 commercial drivers, tricycle operators and motorcyclists will not be joining the Nigeria Labour Congress’ (NLC) during its demonstration against Federal Government removal of fuel subsidy.

Rather than participate in the protest scheduled for August 2nd, the drivers would be concentrating their energy on sustaining Lagos business growth.

The transport operators’ decision was disclosed yesterday by the Chairman, Lagos State Parks and Garages (LASPG), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, during an executive meeting of the agency.

He said: “We, the State Executives and the entire members of Lagos State Parks and Garages met today in Lagos to review the situation in the country particularly in Lagos following the Oil subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

“After much deliberations and review, we discussed the high cost of foods, transport fares and other areas of public interest in particular the plan by the organised Labour union i.e. the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to call workers out on a strike action.

“After a careful discussion, we concluded that we will not be part of any strike or protest rally being planned to draw the Federal Government attention to the issue being debated in the country. All transport family and members will be at work to convey people to their various destinations without problem because Lagos State Government has announced some interventions in the sector.

“Lagos State Government has provided a conducive atmosphere for our operations. There is, therefore, no reason for us to join any strike that may threaten peace of the state. The various palliative measures taken by the state government especially the 50 per cent reduction of government public transports and a downward review on our Yellow Buses fares will also, go a long way in cushioning the effect of the subsidy removal. We have also embarked on the internal measures like downward reviews on Lagos State Government and Union Tickets. With this, there will be a reduction in transport fares by commercial drivers.

“We at Lagos State Parks and Garages, therefore, equivocally say no to any form of strikes and protest by any group or organized labour. All our members are enjoined to go on their normal duties without any fear or intimidation.”

