over 50 football fans die during stampede in guinea stadium

More than 50 spectators, including children, have been pronounced dead by medical experts following a stampede at a football match in southeast Guinea.



The tragic incident, which occurred during clashes between opposing fans over a contested goal, led to many sustaining varying degrees of injury.



According to Guinea’s Prime Minister, Amadou Bah, who confirmed the death toll on Monday, the tragedy unfolded in Nzerekore city during the final of a local tournament between the Labe and Nzerekore teams, organized in honor of Guinea’s military leader, Mamadi Doumbouya.



“The government deplores the incidents that marred the football match. Victims were recorded during the stampede,” Bah said.



The government’s confirmation came hours after videos surfaced online, purportedly showing a section of the crowd protesting the refereeing decisions before clashes broke out, with fans rushing onto the field.



Additional footage revealed several individuals lying on the floor in what appeared to be a hospital, with a crowd gathered nearby.



As gathered, security forces attempted to use tear gas to restore calm after the chaos that followed a disputed penalty. However, due to the sheer size and anger of the crowd, their efforts were overwhelmed, causing the situation to deteriorate further and intensifying the unrest.

Meanwhile, the National Alliance for Alternation and Democracy (NAAD), an opposition coalition, has called for a full investigation into the incident, urging authorities to provide clear answers about the events that led to the disaster.



The coalition also condemned the tournament, claiming it was organized to drum up support for the “illegal and inappropriate” political ambitions of the military leader.