Over 50 drivers fail VIO test in Cross River

No fewer than 50 motorists failed the mandatory Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) driving test in Cross River State in December 2025, raising concerns over compliance with standard driver training and licensing procedures in the state.

Findings showed that several applicants lacked adequate knowledge of road signs and basic driving competence, prompting authorities to insist on retraining as a condition for eventual certification.

The Principal Traffic Route Commander in charge of National Driver’s Licence, VI Section, Grace Iwara, disclosed this during an interview in Calabar while speaking on efforts to strengthen compliance with proper driver’s licence acquisition procedures.

According to her, a total of 222 applicants were processed by the office during the period under review, out of which 55 candidates failed the test and were referred for retraining and retesting.

“In December, we had about 222 persons undergoing training. Out of that number, 55 did not pass the test and were asked to go back for retraining. They are expected to return in January,” Iwara said.

She explained that the assessment involved tests on knowledge of road signs, driving competence and eyesight, noting that the exercise was designed to ensure that only qualified drivers were certified to operate vehicles on public roads.

Iwara further disclosed that over 100 applicants who successfully passed the test were subsequently captured by the Federal Road Safety Corps for the issuance of permanent driver’s licences.

She added that seven applicants were issued special category licences after physical conditions were identified during the assessment process.

The VIO official noted that the driver’s licence acquisition process which includes documentation at the VIO, training at accredited driving schools, computer-based tests and biometric capture by the FRSC—was not new but had been in place for years.

She attributed the high failure rate to poor awareness and the tendency of some motorists to bypass official testing procedures.

“The test is not meant to punish anybody. It is to help drivers understand road safety better and protect lives,” she said.

Iwara urged motorists in the state to comply with the approved licensing process, describing a valid driver’s licence as a critical document, especially in the event of accidents or legal proceedings.

She also disclosed that the VIO had intensified sensitisation campaigns to encourage drivers to regularise their licences through proper channels.