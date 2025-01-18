Over 50 die during tanker explosion in Niger

No fewer than 50 people have been confirmed dead and dozens of others sustained varying degrees of bunrn after a petroleum tanker exploded along Dikko-Maje Road in the Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State.

As gathered, casualties were recorded when the residents tried scooping fuel from the tanker after the vehicle fell and spilt its contents on the tarred road.

It was learnt that rather than the residents preventing possible fire outbreaks of fire by stopping moves to scoop fuel from the drainage and on the road, they rushed to the scene to get the petroleum products inside gallons to re-sell.

The state Federal Road Safety Commander, Kumar Tsukwam, who confirmed the death toll to newsmen, in Minna, the state capital, said a loaded petrol tanker fell at the scene of the incident, with people scooping the spilling fuel, unaware of the impending danger.

Tsukwam said those who went to scoop fuel were engulfed by the flames, just as those who went to rescue them were also affected by that emanated after the explosion.

According to him: “I can tell you that more than 50 people lost their lives in the tragic incident.”

The FRSC official, however, assured all that personnel of the corps and other sister agencies were at the scene for the rescue mission.

Similarly, the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullahi Baba-Arah, said the explosion occurred at about 9 am on Saturday.

He said the incident happened when a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit crashed, and an attempt was made to transfer its contents to another tanker.

Baba-Arah stated that in the process, the PMS came into contact with a generator used to effect the transfer, triggering an explosion that claimed over 50 lives.

He added that many other persons were injured, while properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed.

Baba-Arah said NSEMA, in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Suleja LGA Emergency

Committee, and volunteers, are currently carrying out search, rescue, and recovery operations.

He said, “Those injured have been moved to the hospital for treatment while efforts are being made to recover the corpses of the deceased.”

He urged residents of the area to remain calm and cooperate with emergency responders as they work to mitigate the effects of the disaster.

Bologi Ibrahim, the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Mohammed Bago, who was on the governor’s entourage to Suleja and Tafa Local Government Areas to inspect the government’s projects, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

He said the governor expressed shock at the incident and called on security agents to ensure there was adequate security while other humanitarian agents were working to restore normalcy in the area.

“Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, expresses shock over a tanker explosion that claimed several lives in Dikko junction, around the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

“The governor describes the explosion as worrisome, heartbreaking and unfortunate. He specifically sympathises with the families of the victims of the explosion and prays that Allah will repose the souls of the departed and heal the injured. The governor, however, cautioned the people to always be responsible and give priority to their safety.

“He directed all the relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to do what is necessary while urging security agents to ensure security in the area.

“A Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol tanker, was said to have exploded at Dikko junction this morning, after which some residents of the area went to scoop its content.

“Scores were said to have been burnt to death, while several others sustained various degrees of burnt,” he stated.