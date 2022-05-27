Over 49,000 kaduna residents await World bank Covid-19 recovery funds

In a bid to mitigate economic challenges caused by COVID-19 across the country, 49,669 poor and vulnerable people in Kaduna have been marked to benefit from the Kaduna State COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme (KD-CARES).

In addition, 2,787 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will also benefit from the programme under the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme (N-CARES).

As gathered, the intervention initiated by the World Bank will be in three thematic areas namely, social transfers, food security and strengthening the capabilities of MSMEs and tailored towards assisting families and different communities.

In a Media breakfast with newsmen held in partnership with Jalad Media Concept on Thursday in Kaduna, the Programme Coordinator, Badamasi Musa, disclosed that out of the 49,669 expected beneficiaries, 33,029 would come under the result area one comprising increased social transfers, basic services and livelihood support to poor and vulnerable households.

He said that under the result area one, 1,460 would benefit from Social Transfers intervention, comprising the aged, physically challenged, chronically ill, and urban poor. He also noted that each beneficiary would receive N10,000 bimonthly for two years, adding that the social transfer intervention would be implemented by the State Cash Transfer Unit.

He added that 2,839 poor and vulnerable people would also benefit from the labour-intensive public works intervention, with payment of between N10,000 and N20,000 monthly stipends.

Musa stressed that 28,730 would benefit under the community and group investment in basic service infrastructure, with benefiting communities expected to receive a grant of between N10 million and N20 million in three tranches.

While explaining that the Community and Social Development Agency would implement labour-intensive public works and basic service infrastructure interventions, Musa said that 16,640 poor and vulnerable would benefit under result area two which would be implemented by the FADAMA Project Implementation Unit.

According to him, the result area two is designed to increase food production and the safe functioning of food supply chains. He explained that under the result area two, the poor and vulnerable people would benefit from agricultural inputs and services.

He went further to disclose that more than 11,000 people would benefit from labour-intensive agricultural infrastructure, agricultural assets for production and mitigation of food loss and waste.

“Other beneficiaries would be selected from other registers generated or built through a transparent and acceptable process in line with the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs),” he said.

On her part, the State Commissioner, Planning and Budget Commission, Umma Aboki, explained that the main objective of the programme was to protect the livelihoods and food security of poor and vulnerable families.

Aboki who noted that Aboki added that the programme was designed to facilitate the recovery of local economic activities affected by COVID-19 in Kaduna State, said the programme was a loan facility to each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Also reacting, the Executive Director, Jalad Media Concept, Joshua James, said that the media engagement was very critical to create the needed awareness and enlighten citizens on how they could benefit from the programme.

James explained that the objective of the meeting was to mobilise journalists to work with implementing agencies, disseminate information about the programme and provide feedback to the coordinating unit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

