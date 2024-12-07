Over 45,000 applicants compete for NNPC jobs

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has commenced its Computer-Based Aptitude Test as part of its nationwide recruitment exercise, with a total of 45,689 graduates vying for employment in the energy giant.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Ltd., Mele Kyari, personally oversaw the process at the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Centenary Resource Centre in Maitama, Abuja.

His visit underscored the company’s commitment to ensuring a smooth, transparent, fair, and credible recruitment exercise.

Addressing the applicants and officials, Kyari emphasized NNPC’s dedication to upholding merit-based recruitment practices.

“We are committed to selecting only the most qualified candidates from this pool of talented individuals,” he stated.

In line with its reputation as an equal opportunity employer, NNPC made special provisions for applicants with disabilities, ensuring they could participate in the test without any barriers.

This initiative reflects the company’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity in its workforce.

The recruitment process has garnered widespread attention, given the high number of applicants and the company’s pivotal role in Nigeria’s energy sector.

The GCEO assured Nigerians that the company remains steadfast in its mission to provide opportunities for the nation’s brightest talents while maintaining integrity in its hiring practices.

As the recruitment exercise continues, successful candidates will play a role in advancing NNPC Ltd.’s vision of driving sustainable energy solutions for today and tomorrow.