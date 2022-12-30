Over 400, 000 PVCs awaiting owners in Ogun INEC offices

Over 400,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were reported still waiting for their owners to pick them up at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun State.

As gathered, only 90, 000 voter cards have been collected by their owners from the 538,000 cards printed by the electoral umpire for electorates aiming to cast their votes during the upcoming polls in the state.

The Ogun State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Niyi Ijalaye, confirmed the number of PVCs yet to be picked by their owners across the state.

Ijalaye disclosed the statistics to newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Friday while giving an update on the PVC collection in the South-West state.

The Ogun REC, therefore, appealed to residents of the state to seize the opportunity to approach the nearest INEC offices in their local government areas and collect their PVCs, in order to be able to cast their votes in 2023.

While assuring that necessary logistics have been put in place to ensure a seamless collection, he said the exercise has become imperative in order for eligible voters to perform their constitutional rights of electing their preferred candidates in the 2023 general elections.

