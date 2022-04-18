Over 4.9M Ukrainians displaced after Russian invasion

The United Nations (UN) has warned of the risks of women and child refugees being exploited just as it disclosed that atleast 4.9 million Ukrainians have fled their country following the Russian invasion,

The global agency lamented that the ongoing war in Ukraine has made citizens of the country become the fastest-growing displacement and humanitarian crisis ever.

UN through the United Nations’ refugee agency, said that women and children account for 90 percent of those who escaped, with men aged 18 to 60 eligible for military call-up and unable to leave.

Since the war started in February, nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have been forced from their homes, including those still inside the country.

“Refugees from Ukraine, the vast majority women and children, face increased risks of sexual exploitation, abuse, and human trafficking. We’re on the ground at the border points and beyond, taking preventive measures.

“In this season of renewal, our thoughts are with all those who have been forced to flee their homes and have had to rebuild the life they left behind,” the UNHCR said.

Before the invasion, Ukraine had a population of 37 million in the regions under government control, excluding Russia-annexed Crimea and the pro-Russian separatist-controlled regions in the east.

Here is a breakdown of how many Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighbouring countries, according to UNHCR:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

