Over 30,000 residents displaced after wildfire wreck havoc in US

Over 30,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes, leaving businesses and properties worth millions of dollar behind as wildfires consumed Los Angeles, the home to Hollywood stars in the United States.

The rapidly growing blaze has destroyed numerous buildings and created chaos across the city, leading to traffic jams and panic among people.

The fire blazing at multiple locations in the city, including the Pacific Palisades and Altadena regions of the state is believed to be fueled by high winds sweeping through the suburbs of Los Angeles.

As gathered, fire in the Pacific Palisades region of Los Angeles has destroyed approximately 2,921 acres of area between the coastal towns of Santa Monica and Malibu with officials warning that the situation can worsen due to powerful winds that arrived following extended dry weather.

The Fire Department Chief, Kristin Crowley, on Wednesday explained the area is experiencing “extreme fire weather conditions” and more than 250 firefighters are currently attempting to battle the blaze.

Crowley said the fire was initially reported as a 10-acre fire, but, fanned by 40mph winds, had since spread to more than 1,200 acres “and growing.

” A third wildfire, known as the Hurst Fire, has broken out in Sylmar, located in the San Fernando Valley northwest of Los Angeles. The fire has prompted the evacuation of nearby residents. Firefighters are facing an extremely difficult task in battling the blaze, as strong winds and the surrounding terrain are making their job extremely challenging.”

No injuries have so far been reported, but the service has received “multiple reports” of damage to buildings in the area.

In a statement issued by Los Angeles Governor Gavin Newsom through his social media, a state of emergency has been declared to support the communities affected by the inferno.

“I’ve proclaimed a state of emergency to support the communities impacted by the #PalisadesFire. Southern California residents: stay vigilant, take all necessary precautions, and follow local emergency guidance,” he said.