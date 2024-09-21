Over 3000 Lagos families to receive Tinubu’s wife rice

At least 3000 families in Lagos State will be receiving 25 kilograms of rice through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Social Investment Programme introduced by the First Lady of Nigeria and National Chairman of RHI, Oluremi Tinubu.

The essence of the initiative’s goal by the First.Lady was to assist Nigerian through provision of essential relief items to families facing economic challenges in the country.

The flag-off ceremony took place at The Pavilion, Lagos House in Ikeja, and was marked by the presence of diverse attendees, including representatives from Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), religious groups, local government officials, people living with disabilities (PLWD), as well as youth and women’s organizations.

Tinubu, who was represented at the event, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, First Lady of Lagos State and State Coordinator for RHI, said: “This food outreach scheme is designed to offer much-needed support to families, especially considering the current economic situation in our nation,” she stated.

She also expressed gratitude to the various groups present for their commitment to supporting community welfare, emphasising that the initiative is part of a broader effort to uplift and empower vulnerable populations in the state.

The distribution of rice is a vital component of the RHI’s ongoing efforts to alleviate food insecurity and improve the living conditions of Lagos residents.

As the event concluded, participants expressed their appreciation for the initiative, with many hopeful that such outreach programmes will continue to grow and provide assistance to more individuals and families across Lagos State.