Over 300 Nigerian-Ukraine students reject going home from Polish border

Atleast 300 Nigerian students studying in Ukraine before the Russian invasion were reported to have absconded from the Polish border after being informed that the Federal Government has approved $8.5 million for their evacuation back to the country.

As gathered, the students, while leaving the apartments secured by the Federal Government after their arrival, claimed that they would rather stay back in Poland or leave for another country rather than come back home.

It was learnt that some of the students were in their final year at their various institutions and they claimed that instead of returning home, they would stay back in Poland and source for a tertiary institution where they could complete their education.

Confirming the development, the Nigerian ambassador to Poland, Major General Christian Ugwu (retd), added that some of those that absconded after leaving Ukraine for Poland do not have travel documents.

Ugwu noted that they absconded on Thursday after they informed them that the flights expected to evacuate them to Nigeria has arrived.

According to him, while we could trace some of those that absconded, some others may not be easy to locate since they do not have valid documents that would aid their return.

He said: “We had accommodated at least 600 Nigerians that left Ukraine but immediately we informed them that they will be evacuated to Nigeria, 50 percent of them absconded immediately”.

From investigations, the ambassador added: “I was told that their reasons were that they are not ready to return to Nigeria. Some claimed that they were final year students and do not want to leave rather would apply for admission at any of the Polish varsities and complete their tertiary education.

“Also, some claim that they have relatives in Germany as well as other European countries and would prefer to relocate there rather than go back home”, he added.

Ugwu stressed that he and other staff of the embassy could not force them because they were adults that could decide for themselves what they feel was better.

“We are hoping to persuade them and get them into the plane to return home rather than getting themselves apprehended by the Polish authorities for contravening the laws.

“I remember that one of the Nigerians from Ukraine was detained by the law enforcement officers for wandering and later released after we intervene. This and other issues are what we are trying to prevent from happening”, the ambassador added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

