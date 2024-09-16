Over 30 die during communal clash in Papua New Guinea

At least 30 people have been reported dead during a clash over ownership of a gold mine in Papua New Guinea’s central highlands.

The violence that claimed the lives of the 30 people erupted after members of the Sakar clan settled on land owned by their rivals, the Piande.

Clash between the two groups was confirmed by the Police on Monday, disclosing that tensions had been escalating near the Porgera gold mine after the Sakar clan settled on the land.

The police added that the clash started between rival tribes during the weekend after peace talks to avert clashes failed.

In response, security forces have been authorized to use lethal force to quell the violence, and a nighttime curfew has been imposed.

Additionally, alcohol sales have been banned in the affected region, and security teams have been posted along the highway leading to the mine, broadcasting messages of peace.

“This deteriorating situation has been caused by illegal miners and settlers who are using violence to terrorize local communities and victimize traditional landowners,” said Papua New Guinea’s police commissioner, David Manning.

“Put simply, if you raise a weapon in a public place or threaten another person, you will be shot.”

The Porgera gold mine, once a significant contributor to Papua New Guinea’s economy, has seen production stall in recent years due to tribal violence and a slow government takeover.

But was briefly forced to cease operations as the fighting intensified.

Buildings, and schools in the region have been set ablaze, however, hospitals and government offices have been closed.

Tribal disputes are common in Papua New Guinea’s highlands, but the recent surge in automatic weapons has intensified the latest wave of violence, according to police.

Earlier this year, at least 26 people, including 16 children, were killed in a similar attack in East Sepik province.

Similarly, In 2022 gunfights between rival clans near the mine claimed 17 lives.