Over 280 inmates missing from Borno prison- FG

The Federal Government has disclosed that no fewer than 281 inmates from the Maiduguri correctional center were still missing after floods ravaged the facility and other parts of the state’s capital.

It noted that of the 288 inmates that fled from the facility, seven have been recaptured and were back in the prison custody to continue serving their jail term.

The government through the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), disclosed that search for the fleeing inmates have been intensified.

The service noted that they fled following an evacuation process in the aftermath of the flood incident in the state

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja by its spokesman, Umar Abubakar, the service released identifies of the inmates, including their biometrics.

The confirmation came days after The Guild reported that over 200 inmates fled from the facility after the flooding occurred without any trace of their location.

Abubakar said, “The Nigerian Correctional Service has observed the flooding currently being experienced in Maiduguri, Borno State, and its environment.

“The unfortunate incident has left scars, bringing down the walls of the correctional facilities, including the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Maiduguri (MSCC), as well as the staff quarters in the City.

“Upon the evacuation of inmates by officers of the service with support from sister security agencies to a safe and secure facility, 281 inmates were observed to be missing.”

He, however, added that “it is important to note that the service is in custody of their details, including their biometrics, which is being made available to the public below.

“The service is working in synergy with other security agencies as both covert and overt deployments have been activated to look out for them.

“Presently, a total of seven inmates have been recaptured and returned to custody, while efforts are on ground to track down the rest and bring them back to safe custody.”

“While this effort is on, the public is assured that the incidence does not impede or affect public safety.”