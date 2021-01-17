Over 23,000 students get scholarship award in Borno

- No fewer than 23,776 Borno State students in 49 tertiary institutions across the country have been earmarked for N624.3m scholarship approved and released by the state Governor, Babagana Zulum.
- As stated, the 23,776 citizens who are beneficiaries of the N624.3m scholarship would begin getting credited from the government award set aside for students in the state.
- Confirming the approval, the state’s Commissioner for Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Babagana Mallambe, said that students in nine institutions have already received payments of N320 million.
- Annoucing the payments through a statement on Sunday, the Commissioner said that the N320m paid to students in nine institutions was under the first batch while second batch of students would start getting payment on Monday, January 18, with the sum of N304.3m to be disbursed.
- “From a total of N624,370,000 approved and released by His Excellency, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, for scholarship to 23,776 Borno students, the ministry has disbursed N320m under the first batch, to students in nine tertiary schools located in Borno State. Those paid include part 4 and 5 students of University of Maiduguri, students in Borno State University, Ramat Polytechnic Maiduguri, Sir Kashim Ibrahim College, College of Education Waka – Biu, Mohammed Goni College of Legal and Islamic Studies, College of Business Administration Konduga, Umar Ibn Ibrahim College of Education, Science and Technology-Bama and those in Mohammet Lawan College of Agriculture” Mallambe announced.
- The commissioner added that from Monday, January 18, 2021, the ministry would begin the disbursement of another N304,370,000 to Borno students in 40 higher institutions across Nigeria.
- Mallambe also disclosed that Zulum had approved financial support to resident doctors of Borno origin located in different parts of the country, to enable them fund capacity development programmes that would be potentially beneficial to Borno people in the long run.