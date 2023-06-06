Over 2,000 Nigerians receive startup funds from Consummate Traders- Boss

Concerned by the need to reduce Nigeria’s unemployment rate, an online trading firm, Consummate Traders, has promised to revolutionise and transform the industry towards assisting many Nigerians to unlock their potential in the country.

To assist Nigerians unlock their potential, the firm disclosed that over 2,000 young traders have been handed substantial trading capital, to eliminate financial barriers that often hinder talented traders from reaching their full potential in the industry.

The Managing Director of Consummate Traders, Dr. Yakubu Ishaku, disclosed this through a statement he personally released and made available to newsmen yesterday, stating the firm efforts to boost Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Ishaku stressed that the aim of Consummate Traders was to have an impact on the people and assist them achieve their dream of becoming financially independent.

He added that the firm’s wish was to pave the way for a future where trading prowess and potential would no longer be limited by capital constraints.

Aside from that, the Consummate Traders boss noted that those assisted by the firm would later employ and take people off the unemployment market.

According to him, Consummate Traders has made a significant impact by unlocking the potential of more than 2,000 traders. By providing them with access to substantial trading capital of up to $400,000, the company has eliminated the financial barriers that often hinder talented traders from reaching their full potential.

“This unique approach has allowed individuals to unleash their trading skills, resulting in extraordinary achievements and life-changing financial gains”, he added.

“One of the key aspects that set Consummate Traders apart is its commitment to sharing profits with its traders. Consummate Traders offers traders up to 90% profit split with no recurrent or hidden fees.

“Over the past five months alone, the company has disbursed more than $300,000 in profit splits, rewarding its traders for their outstanding performance. This profit-sharing model not only incentivizes traders to excel but also provides them with a tangible and lucrative opportunity to grow their wealth.”

Meanwhile, he disclosed that the firm was also committed to fostering a vibrant community of like-minded profit-seeking traders.

“The company has successfully built an enthusiastic network of profitable traders who support and learn from one another. Through online forums, mentorship programs, and regular meet-ups, traders can exchange ideas, strategies, and experiences, creating a collaborative environment that propels everyone towards more outstanding achievements.”

