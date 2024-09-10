Over 200 inmates flee Borno prison after flood breach security

No fewer than 200 inmates were said to have fled from the Maiduguri maximum prison after floods took over major parts of Borno State following the Alau Dam failure.

As gathered, the inmates escaped from the city’s custodial facility after the rising waters damaged the prison, breaching security barriers expected to prevent inmates from leaving the centre.

It was learnt that the weakening the structure, allowed the inmates to flee from the custodial facility with many that fled not yet been seen.

A reliable source, Zagazola Makama, disclosed the number of inmates on the run to The Guild after the incident occurred in the state.

Another source added that the escapees may be armed, posing threats to public safety in the region already affected by insurgency.

A manhunt is currently underway, with law enforcement agencies mobilising additional resources to recapture the inmates.

The authorities have initially attempted to cover up the story, but sources confirmed that it did happened.

The devastating floods caused significant damage to the prison and other essential facilities across Maiduguri, complicating rescue and recovery efforts. Authorities are working to locate the missing inmates and assess the full extent of the damage caused by the floodwaters.

The Security Agencies comprising of the Police, Army and Staff of Correctional Facility, evacuated inmates in the center, but after the successful evacuation, 200 either went missing or escaped.