Over 160 Boko Haram die during Military airstrikes in Borno, Yobe

Over 160 members of the Boko Haram group, Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, were reported to have been killed during airstrikes conducted by Nigerian Air Force fighter jets in Borno and Yobe states.

During the attack, the terrorists’ hidden camps were destroyed following a wave of airstrikes launched by the military against the gunmen in both states.

On Friday, it was learnt that the devastating airstrikes were conducted yesterday by the Air Component Operation HADIN KAI, in two identified terrorist enclaves.

Sources said that the first camp destroyed by airstrike was around Bulabulin along Komadugu-Yobe river near Geidam in Yobe State.

A source close to the scene, Zagazola Makama, narrated that the terrorists’ enclave around Bulabulin was established as a major hub for Boko Haram activities in the state.

Makama added that from this location, the terrorists launched coordinated attacks on local communities in Nguro Kayaya, Gaidam Local Government which led to the killing of 16 persons and another IED attack against relatives and friends of the affected persons who went to conduct burials and mourn the deceased persons in the village.

According to him, the Airforce detailed an airborne electro-optical system to attack the target areas within the axis.

He said the air strikes were synchronized with the ground troops in the area for maximum effect, recording devastating hits on the Boko Haram hideout and killing more than 100 of their fighters, destroying two gun trucks and some structures.

The second airstrikes launched by the military were in Degbawa village on the Mandara Mountains in Gwoza Local Government, Borno states where the airstrikes targeted a group of over 60 terrorists hiding around the area.

It was learnt that the strike was launched during a meeting by the terrorists’ field commanders where they were discussing how to attack some military locations around Gwoza and its environs.

On-the-ground sources revealed that about 60 terrorists loyal to the notorious terrorists’ kingpin, Ali Ngulde were obliterated while the few surviving terrorists scampered for safety with various degrees of wounds.

The source further revealed that the troops of Operation HADIN KAI have been charged to intensify intelligence-led coordinated combined actions of both the ground and air force to annihilate the terrorists and end terrorism in the Northeast as soon as possible.

