Over 15 passengers drown during Adamawa boat mishap

Over 15 passengers have been reported to have drown after a boat conveying 23 persons including children capsized on the waterways in Adamawa State.

The incident occurred when the canoe carrying 23 passengers including farmers, traders and children from Rugange village to Yola town, the state capital, suddenly capsized in Njuwa Lake near Dandu village in Yola South Local Government Area.

On Saturday, The Guild learnt that the tragedy occurred yesterday just before noon when the passengers aimed to arrive earlier to their destination, in order to complete their transactions.

An eyewitness, Faisal Rugange, linked the tragedy to the heavy downpour that was experienced in the state.

Rugange added that midway into the journey the rain started and efforts by the boat operator to navigate the waterways proved abortive.

According to her, a heavy windstorm blew water into the boat and it capsized instantly.”

He added that although the local boat was carrying more than 20 passengers, only five persons have rescued by emergency officials as well as local divers.

Confirming the incident, the Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency management Agency, Mohamed Suleiman, disclosed that one body has been recovered while five others have been rescued by the emergency officials.

Meanwhile, Suleiman disclosed that search and rescue is still ongoing to find other 17 persons missing.

Adamawa Police spokesman SP Suleiman Nguroje, said the command had deployed Marine police officers to help in the rescue operation.

He said he could not give the actual number of those in the ill-fated boat as rescue operation was still on.

