Over 100,000 Lagosians receive COVID-19 vaccine jab

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that over 100, 000 residents have received their first shots of Coronavirus vaccine within two weeks after the vaccination exercise commenced across the state.

It added that the 100, 000 Lagosians including politicians and monarchs were vaccinated by medical officials at the 88 centers created to ease the exercise across Lagos.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed the statistics while inspecting some of the centers with his Information and Strategy counterpart, Gbenga Omotoso, yesterday.

Abayomi explained that the visits were geared towards getting a firsthand view of the process at the sites, ascertaining the allegations and determining whether activities at the sites are in line with government’s protocol and best practices.

While noting that unscheduled visits to vaccination sites are part of the State government’s monitoring and compliance strategy to ensure a seamless vaccination, the Commissioner said top officials of the Ministry and independent assessors had been going round to ensure compliance to vaccination protocols.

Speaking after monitoring activities at the vaccination site located inside the Police Hospital, Falomo, Abayomi disclosed that the visit was to verify the allegations of malpractices at the site and ensure that vaccination protocols are strictly implemented.

“This is Falomo Police medical facility, which has been in the press recently. This is an unscheduled visit and they did not know we were coming. We do this all the time; we pay unscheduled visits to our facilities without informing the management in order to find out firsthand and real time how things are in the facilities.

“The Commissioner of Police in charge of this facility is not aware we are coming and this is deliberate in order for us to find out if there is any truth in the allegations that have been made against the centre, although we have done our investigation”.