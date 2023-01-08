Over 1,000 APC members Joins Accord Party in Lagos

Over 1,000 members of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), have dumped the APC for the Accord Party (AP), and declared their readiness to ensure that Accord Party wins the general election in the country.
The over 1,000 decampees, as gathered, were members of the ruling party that became aggrieved over the leadership style of the APC across the country.
They were welcomed yesterday into the AP by its Presidential candidate, Prof. Christopher Imumolen, during inauguration of Lagos Chapter of Accord Party Campaign Council/Flag Handover and Presentation of Certificate of Return to Party Candidates for the 2023 general elections.
Addressing the new members including Lanre Ogundare as the Campaign DG, Imumolen said that the upcoming poll would not be for the highest spender, positing that past exercises had been won by people, including Chief Olusegun Obasanjo down to the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, who were not money bags, because God was the determinant.
