Over 1,000 APC members Joins Accord Party in Lagos

Over 1,000 members of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), have dumped the APC for the Accord Party (AP), and declared their readiness to ensure that Accord Party wins the general election in the country.

The over 1,000 decampees, as gathered, were members of the ruling party that became aggrieved over the leadership style of the APC across the country.

They were welcomed yesterday into the AP by its Presidential candidate, Prof. Christopher Imumolen, during inauguration of Lagos Chapter of Accord Party Campaign Council/Flag Handover and Presentation of Certificate of Return to Party Candidates for the 2023 general elections.

Addressing the new members including Lanre Ogundare as the Campaign DG, Imumolen said that the upcoming poll would not be for the highest spender, positing that past exercises had been won by people, including Chief Olusegun Obasanjo down to the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, who were not money bags, because God was the determinant.

The party’s standard bearer, who spoke at the event, which took place in Oshodi area of the state, projected himself winning the coming presidential poll, beating all his co-contestants, saying that the party also targeted to secure five million votes in Lagos for its governorship candidate, Hakeem Dickson.

“In Nigeria, God plays His role, it is not highest spenders that have been voted as presidents of the country from available record. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo became president when he came out of prisons and he did not have money even in his account then.

“Then came President Yar’Adua, he too did not have money, he was not a money bag and followed by President Goodluck Jonathan. If it were to be on account of financial muzzle, our current president, Muhammadu Buhari wouldn’t have become president,” he said.

Speaking further, the AP presidential candidate lamented the poor state of the country, saying that the citizens were suffering as the level of poverty kept increasing.

Imumolen said the party was constantly receiving decampees from both APC and the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), just as he lauded the Lagos AP governorship candidate, Dickson, disclosing that he was coming back to the state next month to flag off his campaign and also welcome more decampees into the fold.

“I am coming back next month to the state to flag off my campaign in Lagos. We shall receive thousands of decampees into the party. We have not won elections, we are already awarding scholarships, and we are giving jobs to people,” he said.

He, therefore, tasked members to keep on mobilising support for the party all the candidates ahead of the poll, while also urging them to go and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) as, according to him, the coming poll would be transparent and credible and, there was a need for voters to come to their polling booths to exercise their franchise.

Also speaking in the same vein, the party’s guber candidate, Mr. Dickson, assured that his administration, if voted into office, would offer scholarships and loans to students in need, adding that his administration would also abolish cut-off marks for students seeking admission into higher institutions.

The decampees who were from Alimosho and Ojokoro, in their response, lauded the leadership of Accord Party, saying that they were impressed with scholarship offer and empowerment to those in need being promoted and implemented by the party even while it was not yet in power.

According to one of them, Jeremiah, who said he was formerly a member in Ward G in Alimosho area of the state, education is key, saying without it one would be nobody in the society.

“For this they have been doing even when they have not been voted into office, they deserve our support,” he said.

