Over 100 persons including 17 soldiers were said to have died when a detachment of the Niger Republic Army and Boko Haram clashed in Torodi.part o the country.

Aside from the 17 deceased soldiers, the country’s military disclosed that 20 personnel sustained varying degrees of injuries and have been evacuated to Niamey, the State capital.

It was learnt on Wednesday that the clashes occurred at about 13:30 yesterday when a detachment of the Nigerian Armed Forces (FAN) moving between Boni and Torodi came in contact with the terrorists near Koutougou town.

Eyewitnesses narrated that a quick reaction of the military and the engaged air-ground response at the hanging sites made it possible for the soldiers to have less casualities during the encounter with the terrorists.

In a statement released by the Ministry of National Defense, the army disclosed that the terrorists 50 motorcycles were destroyed and over 100 terrorists were killed during the clashes.

According to Ministry of National Defense, the Minister of State, Minister of National Defense on behalf of the President of the CNSP, Head of State, Supreme Chief of the Armies, expressed their condolences to the families of the missing and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

