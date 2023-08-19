Over 100 die during as Boko Haram, ISWAP clashes in Borno

An infighting between the Bakoura Buduma Boko Haram faction and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), has reportedly left over 100 terrorists dead in the Lake Chad axis of Marte in Borno State.

Aside from the deceased, scores of others also sustained varying degrees of injuries during the supremacy battle between the factions in the state.

It was gathered that the battle which began at about 12pm on Saturday, was still ongoing as at the time of filing this report at a location Bakuram in the fringes of Lake Chad.

A source in the region, Zagazola Makama, disclosed that the ISWAP faction were retaliating to the abduction of 60 of its fighters and three Commanders by the Boko Haram rival group.

He added that the latest encounter was led by one Abou Idris, a former Chief of Operation of the Boko Haram Bakoura group who left them to join ISWAP.

The source explained that there were casualties on both sides but the ISWAP group had killed more of the Boko Haram terrorists.

“As we speak now the battle is still ongoing with over 100 of the terrorists killed on both sides,”he said.

