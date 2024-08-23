Over 10 passengers escape death during BRT auto crash in Lagos

At least 10 passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries when a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) tumbled around Iyana Ipaja end of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway in the state.

As gathered, the auto crash occurred minutes after the BRT bus with number plate BDG 390 XR left the Iyana Ipaja terminal enroute Obalende on Friday.

It was learnt that the bus driver was attempting to avoid knocking down a pedestrian hawking plantain on the expressway at about 06:35 am.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the hawker, who was trading with a wheelbarrow, dashed across the BRT corridor, forcing the driver to swerve suddenly and in the process lost control of the bus, climbed the road median, falling on it’s side.

Confirming the accident, Permanent Secretary the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed that no live was lost during the accident.

“Though some passengers escaped unhurt, many of the BRT bus passengers reportedly sustained critical injuries and had been taken to an unknown hospital before arrival of the Dolphin Response Team at the incident scene”, Oke-Osanyintolu added.

The LASEMA boss, meanwhile, disclosed: “An Hausa pedestrian hawking plantain from a wheelbarrow reportedly dashed across the BRT corridor, causing the BRT driver to swerve suddenly and in the process lost control of the bus, climbed the road divider, falling on it’s side”.