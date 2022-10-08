Over 10 IDPs, traders drown during boat mishap in Anambra

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has confirmed that over 10 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have drowned during a boat mishap that occured in Umunnankwo Community in Ogbaru Council Area.

Soludo hinted that search and rescue operations have been intensified across the water to fast tract the recovery of their bodies from the lagoon.

As gathered, the ill-fated boat was conveying 85 passengers, comprising flood victims that were relocating to safer grounds as well as traders when the boat suddenly capsized in Ogbaru local government area.

It was learnt that the passengers in the boat were on their way to Nkwo Ogbakuba when it capsized by Umunankwo Ossomala bridge.

The governor, in a statement made available to newsmen by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, said that the victims were still unaccounted for during unfortunate incident, though search and rescue mission were still ongoing.

While regretting the unfortunate incident, Soludo further stated that several interventions have been sent by government to various IDP camps within the State.

He assured that government will continue to do its best to reduce the negative effects of the flood disaster.

According to the statement, “This development is still a shock to the government and good people of Anambra State. I sympathize with the families of people involved”.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses narrated that the boat, which broke down near Onukwu Bridge at Umunankwo, was ferrying the passengers from Ossomala to Nkwo Ogbakuba market.

According to eye-witnesses, the boat floated for some minutes before capsizing around 9am yesterday and that only nine persons were rescued and others drown

The Anambra State Coordinator, Local Emergency Management Committee, Nnamdi Esimai, who spoke to Channels Television via telephone said the bodies of the victims were yet to be recovered from the water as it would take a day before the bodies could float.

However, he disclosed that efforts were ongoing to evacuate the bodies once spotted and that the use of life jackets must be encouraged among the riverine people for safety at all times.

