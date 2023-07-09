15 die during multiple auto crashes in Lagos

Activities on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway were halted for several minutes when two trucks and a 18-passenger commercial bus collided around Agemowo end of the road and resulted in 15 passengers’ death.

Aside from the deceased, no fewer than nine persons including five males and four females were said to have sustained injuries and were currently on admission at the hospital.

As gathered, the accident at Agemowo bus stop in Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) occurred during the heavy rainfall experienced across the state.

It was learnt that the deceased bodies have been transferred to the Badagry General Hospital morgue by emergency officials including the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC).

Eyewitnesses narrated that the accident occurred at about 07:30 am on Sunday and it involved truck with number plate AKM 926 YQ, and a Mazda L2000 Bus marked MUS 411 XU and another truck.

A breakdown of the 15 deceased passengers indicated that nine male adults, five female adults and one girl were involved in the fatal accident.

Confirming the deceased number, the Sector Public Education Officer, Lagos Command, Superintendent Route Commander Olabisi Sonusi, explained that 24 persons were involved in the accident.

According to her, nine people sustained varying degree of serious injuries, one of them was reported to have later given up the ghost at the hospital. Fourteen were brought in dead from the crash scene.

“The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Badagry. Meanwhile, bodies of the dead victims have since been deposited at the Morgue in the same hospital.

“The Sector Commander, Lagos Sector Command, Corps Commander Babatunde Farinloye, Commiserated with the family of the dead victims while wishing the injured quick recovery.

He further directed that families of the victims should visit the hospital for necessary action and also the Badagry Unit Command of the Corps for any information.

“He reiterated the need for caution on the parts of drivers and all motorists. According to him, this crash was avoidable if common sense and defensive driving techniques had been deployed on the parts of the drivers.

“It was reported that the Crash occured as a result of Speeding and overtaking under the heavy downpour by the drivers who were traveling on opposite directions, this he said, resulted in loss of control and head on collision on the parts of the affected Vehicles.

“He warned motorists to desist from speeding, obey road traffic regulations at all times, and be more cautious as the road is under reconstruction. The rainy season is here, and it is pertinent to allow common sense speed limit to prevail.

“He therefore warned that the Command will continue to bring to book all perpetrators of road traffic infractions. Finally he advised occupants of all vehicles not to leave their safety in the hands of the drivers but rather see themselves as stakeholders such that they also help caution drivers any time violations are observed while on a trip”.

