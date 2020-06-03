Report on Interest
outrage trails 18yrs old girl rape, murder in Ibadan 

By Abdullahi Jamiu

By NewsDesk,

Nigerians have taken to social media in reaction to the murder of an 18-year-old girl, who was raped and killed in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The victim, identified as Bello Barakat, was reportedly gang-raped and murdered by unknown men in Ibadan on Tuesday in Akinyele area of Ibadan.

The dead body of the deceased, and 100level student of Federal College of Animal Health and Production in Ibadan, was said to have been found by her father around their vicinity.

The Guild gathered that after her body was examined, it was discovered she was raped and got killed during the incident.

However, outrage has continued to trail the death of Barakat on social media, a development which may not be unconnected to a similar event in Benin City, where a 100 level Microbiology student of the University of Benin, was reportedly raped and killed with a fire extinguisher inside a hall in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Ikpoba Hill, Benin City on May 13, where she went to study, that the country was yet to heal from.

