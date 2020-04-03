Outrage after Policeman beats up NPA staff in Lagos

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

A Nigerian Police officer attached to Area M command in Idimu, Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State has been detained after he was caught on video allegedly beating up a Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) staff.

The officer identified as M. Aliu was said to have severally hit the NPA staff on Friday for allegedly defying the restriction order placed on the State by President Muhammadu Buhari which started on Tuesday.

In the video obtained by The Guild, Aliu was seen hitting the NPA staff severely on his head for allegedly picking his friend, a staff of medical outfit in the state, for work.

An eyewitness narrated that even after the NPA staff and his friend explained to Aliu that the President exempted health and port workers from the lockdown placed on Lagos.

It was gathered that efforts by the two friends to allegedly explain to the officer did not yield any positive result rather Aliu continued to assault them especially the NPA staff.

Reacting to the act, residents condemn the act and demanded that name of the law enforcement agency should be changed, possibly to correct the erroneous impression that whatever they were instructed to do must be done with force.

Ms Juliet Chioma, after viewing the video said: “Nawao…. Someone should plead tell that man that the fight is against the virus not against his fellow man…. Mtcheeew”.

Another resident Mobilaji Omo-Ogun said: “His action is Unprofessional as its obvious he was oppressing the boy. But saying “no matter what must have transpired, no officer should hit anyone” is totally not correct. What if an officer is being harassed and assaulted at first? Do expect him not to defend himself?”

A man, who identified himself as Etaredafe, said: “Maybe the NPF should have a new name (the Nigeria Police Department is a suggestion) it could be that the word ’force’ in the official name is giving our officers a false sense of power. I also believe it’s time all our officers started taking mandatory civic education classes”.

Responding, Head of NPF Complaint Response Unit (CRU), ACP Markus Ishaku, disclosed that the officer has been detained and would be subjected to trail for the unethical act.

In a message through his social media handle, Ishaku said: “Officer detained and awaiting trial. Spoken with the parties involved and the officer in charge. Great synergy and thanks for reaching out, pls”.

Even after Ishaku’s

https://mobile.twitter.com/RuggedyBaba/status/1246021313392717828/video/1