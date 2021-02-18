Outcry trails Ekiti private school closure over unpaid taxes

Nigerians are currently enraged by Ekiti State Internal Revenue Services’ decision to allegedly seal a private school, Adonai International school, over unpaid taxes to the state government.

The public outcry against the government was after its agency arrived at the school premises during the learning hours with the students still in their classes and decided to seal the facility over unpaid levies.

In the video obtained by The Guild on Thursday, the students were seen waiting within the school premises to leave for their home but could not after realising that the state’s revenue agency has sealed the school.

Following the act, Nigerians have condemned the closure of the facility, alleging that the government was not sensitive to the welfare and protection of students in the state rather was more concerned about revenue.

Reacting to the condemnation that had trailed actions of the agency, the state government disclosed that an investigative panel has been set up to ascertain reasons for the closure.

Through a statement made available to newsmen, Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Akin Omole, added that the outcome of the findings would be made public very soon to serve as a deterrent to others in the state.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Government of Ekiti State has been drawn to a viral video alleging that enforcement officers of the Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service sealed off a private school, with children inside.

“The circumstances surrounding this event are being investigated and a comprehensive statement will be issued once concluded. At this material time, the referenced school has been visited and the state government can confirm that it is untrue that children are being held.

“Without prejudice to the outcome of the investigation which will be made public very soon, the government assures the public that it is totally unacceptable for children to be maltreated in any way in Ekiti State, and the government would not condone such.

“Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration has been consistent in the fight against discrimination of any kind, and remains committed to ensuring schools are safe spaces for learning and moral instruction”.