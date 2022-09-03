Our supporters should not respond to Obidients’, others insult-Tinubu

In a bid to prevent any breakdown of law and order across Nigeria, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, has urged his supporters and members of the ruling party to persevere and not respond to insults from members of the opposition party including supporters of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, popularly called Obidient.

Tinubu said that rather than insult, they should engage them and sensitize Nigerians on the benefits awaiting the country when he and his running mate assume office next year.

He assured foreign countries and Nigerians that do not belong to any of the political parties that his campaign would not be centered on engaging the oppositions in exchange of insults.

The Lagos state former governor, who gave the assurance on Saturday while meeting with the party’s Northern state lawmakers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, stressed that he and his supporters were smarter than to start engaging the opposition in exchange of insults.

“We don’t need it; we are smarter, we are brilliant, we are courageous,” Tinubu said. “We are not like them. Why do we have to worry about them? But just wait for the calendar, the day of the voting.”

Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima, urged the Nigerians across the Northern states to rally around Tinubu ahead next year’s election.

He argued that Tinubu was instrumental to the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and that everyone from the region should support him to succeed next year.

