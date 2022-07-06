Our prison intelligence gathering system is poor – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented over the poor intelligence gathering system of prisons in the country during his visit to the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje attacked by terrorists.

Buhari said expressed disappointment with the intelligence system employed in the prison and that it was shocking how the terrorists perpetrated their acts without being caught.

He queried the defence of the prison which had failed to prevent the attack and led to the escape of the 64 Boko Haram members.

“I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organize, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it?” he said.

Through a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, the President, accompanied by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff, demanded that at after his visit, a comprehensive report on the incident should be submitted to him.

Shehu stated that the Presidency reacted to mounting criticism of the trip to Dakar, Senegal by the President, and stressed that Governments don’t stop working because nations face terrorist threats.

He stated that to cancel the trip to Senegal would mean that the terrorists were successful in calling the shots and that it was something no responsible government in the world will allow.

According to the statement: “The President was apprised that none of the 63 terrorists are accounted for, but it was emphasized that records are not lost because they have been backed up.

“President Buhari, who, like most Nigerians was shocked by both the scale and audacity of the attack queried: “How did the defences at the prison fail to prevent the attack? How many inmates were in the facility? How many of them can you account for? How many personnel did you have on duty? How many of them were armed? Were there guards on the watchtower? What did they do? Does the CCTV work?”

“The President was also informed that the security forces have recaptured 350 of the escapees while about 450 others are still unaccounted for, and that rapid work is under way to recapture the rest.”

