Our plan for Hijab advocacy in 2022- Islamic bodies

In a bid to ensure every Muslim girl child and woman could use their Hijab, a head covering for Muslim women, no fewer than 20 Islamic bodies have disclosed that in 2022, they would be engaging the Federal Governments agencies and State Governors extensively to end harassment as well as discrimination in the country.

They said that the governors and public office holders, as well as heads of agencies, would be enlightened to ensure that they compel their subordinates to implement existing judgements on the wearing of hijabs across Nigeria.

According to them, after the dialogue and the harassment does not stop, rather than embark on an open confrontation, we would be approaching the court for better interpretations of the law.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, the founder of Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative, Mutiat Orolu-Balogun, noted that they would be reached to ensure that Muslim girls and women could use their hijab without any hindrances in the society.

She noted that during the engagements, the leadership of the state and agencies would be made to understand the need to uphold provisions of the country’s constitution that protect the rights of the citizens.

According to her, this is to ensure that Hijab-wearing Muslim Women were not harassed and discriminated against by their employees and staff.

Orolu-Balogun gave the hint yesterday during an event marking the 2022 World Hijab Day, themed; “Hijab is our Crown, not A Crime,” held at the Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

At the event, Orolu-Balogun stated that the coalition wants that the heads of government and agencies prevent their staff and agents from discriminating against Hijab-wearing Muslim women and refusing them services.

“This is because of the Hijab and adding punitive measures in order to forestall this issue from recurring exponentially.

“We must build an all-inclusive society and not require a Muslim girl or woman to choose between her faith and education or positive contribution to the society”, she added.

