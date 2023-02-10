Our performance will earn us second term- Lagos Deputy Gov.

Ahead of the 2023 election, The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has stated that the enormous developmental projects and programmes carried out by the Sanwo-Olu administration, is a justification for the electorates to return the duo to office during the poll next month.

The deputy governor stated that returning the administration into office would help to consolidate on its various people-oriented projects on reelection.

Hamzat, who stated this on Friday during an interview on a popular television program, stressed that the administration has invested immensely in education, health, technology; food security, and roads in line with its T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda which was conceptualized to improve the lives of Lagosians.

“We are convinced that we have done enough, we have fulfilled our promises, and that Lagosians are very sophisticated and intelligent people and we believe they will make the right decision. And that right decision is that they will vote for our party”, Hamzat said.

He, therefore, charged Lagosians to come out massively on election days to vote, assuring that there will be adequate provision for security during the exercise.

On the achievements of the administration in Lagos, Hamzat noted that the government has continued to build infrastructure across all the local government, disclosing that as of 1999, the State has about 9,219 roads of which only 7% were motorable but today, 57% are motorable and the rate is increasing gradually.

He said while the State Government is continuously building roads to ameliorate the suffering of the citizens, it observed that the roundabouts are not working effectively which necessitated the need to introduce signalisation to traffic management across the State.

On Education, the Deputy Governor said the Sanwo-Olu administration has enhanced the quality of education in the state to global standard through the construction of new schools with modern infrastructure and teaching aids across the State, just as it had embarked on massive investment in the training and retraining of teachers.

Commenting on the palliative recently announced by the Governor, the Hamzat noted that the crisis caused by the scarcity of cash and fuel called for the intervention of the Sanwo-Olu administration.

He said the State Government will be giving food items to the vulnerable using various channels to distribute to the would-be recipients, adding that the Governor has also approved a 50% reduction in the fare of government-owned transport outfits, effective today.

On the presidential election, the Deputy Governor advised Nigerians to desist from any form of sentiments and vote for a President that has a track record of success and can identify talents, skills and intellect.

According to him, the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had successfully initiated a lot of people-oriented policies and programmes that successive administrations in the State are building upon and has made Lagos what it is today.

“It is my candid opinion that if voted as President, the country will benefit immensely from his wealth of experience and leadership skills among others”, the Deputy Governor said.

