Our Pastor leaves Church for Mecca

Apart from xenophobia, I don’t think South Africa has a bad report of religious conflict like many African nations.

A country dominated by 80 per cent Christians, which had also produced some great human beings like Nelson Mandela, our own Madiba of the Xhosa clan and Bishop Desmond Tutu.

My cousin, Dr. Segun Adeyefa, lost his legs to xenophobia in South Africa when he was thrown into a gully by the angry mob.

He was a doctor of Mathematics in the University of South Africa. He returned to Ile-Ife, Nigeria and died a few years ago.

That is what xenophobia can cause, blinding the minds of racists to destroy our best even in Africa where most of us are black.

Each African nation has come with its own peculiar challenge. Xenophobia in South Africa and a few other countries where Nigerians had become a kind of “threat” because of their talents and commercial strength.

Girls in Kenya have lost many of their boyfriends to police brutality against Nigerian men in the country. Some of these men fled so as not to get killed over beautiful Swahili babes.

However, it’s interesting that a few of those who preached against xenophobia in South Africa are also preaching religious tolerance beyond Soweto and Johannesburg.

Former Kwazulu-Natal pastor in South Africa, Ebrahim Richmond undertook his first Hajj to Mecca this year to extend his bond of religiosity to the Muslim world.

May Allah accept his ibadah and answer all his prayers.

However, he should not stop there, he should lead his converts to stone “Xenophobians” in SA, South Africa, as he has led them to throw stones at “Satani” in SA, Saudi Arabia.

For me, his Saudi’s journey is a welcome step as it also spreads the Tutu’s gospel that “God is not a Christian”. He is neither a Muslim but God.

By Kunle Awosiyan

